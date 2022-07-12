$58M Opioid Deal Cuts Allergan, Teva From SF Bellwether Trial

By Jeff Overley (July 12, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT) -- San Francisco struck settlements worth almost $58 million with Allergan and Teva Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday in the sole ongoing trial over the pharmaceutical industry's role in a nationwide crisis of opioid abuse, leaving Walgreens as the last company in the closely watched showdown. The deal, which also includes Teva's distribution arm, Anda Inc., came together mere hours before closing arguments were set to start in the bench trial, a bellwether in multidistrict opioid litigation that kicked off in late April. The settlement with Allergan, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Teva's distribution arm was agreed to hours before closing arguments were expected to begin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS