Panthers Pounce On Fox Cameraman's Appeal Of Battery Suit

By Hayley Fowler (July 12, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Carolina Panthers have urged a North Carolina appellate court not to revive a Fox cameraman's battery suit after a lower court dismissed the case, saying former wide receiver Devin Funchess' violent sideline collision with the cameraman in 2018 wasn't intentional. Panthers Football LLC and Funchess — who now plays for the Detroit Lions — cited the "baseball rule" in its brief at the North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday, saying cameraman Robah "Rocky" Peacock III should have known about the inherent risks associated with standing on the sidelines during warmups given his profession. Funchess' attempt to catch a ball...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS