Contractors Push Back On $11M Chile Arbitration Award

By Clark Mindock (July 12, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Contractors hired to build five power plants in Chile told a New York federal court it shouldn't enforce an $11 million arbitral award against them because the total is still being hashed out, and the power plant owners haven't complied with the award. Builders TSK Chile Spa, TSK Electronica Y Electricidad SA and Rolls Royce Solutions America Inc. said Monday that plant owner Prime EnergíaQuickstart SpA's request to enforce the award was inappropriate and missed important elements of the arbitration proceedings and other concerns. For one, the contractors said Prime Energía jumped the gun by trying to enforce the $11 million...

