Ex-Theranos CEO Holmes' Sentencing Delayed Until October

By Dorothy Atkins (July 12, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing for four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy has been delayed three weeks from Sept. 26 to Oct. 17, according to a clerk's notice filed in California federal court Monday. The 38-year-old former Silicon Valley executive's rescheduled sentencing hearing will be held before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, at 1:30 p.m. No explanation for the continuance was provided by the court, and Holmes' counsel didn't immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment, and a government representative declined to comment. The rescheduled hearing will be held nine months after a...

