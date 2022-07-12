JPMorgan Seeks Exit From Frozen Benefits Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (July 12, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. urged a New York federal court to dismiss a proposed class action filed by ex-workers alleging the company gave them inadequate notice that their benefit accruals had been frozen in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, arguing retiree claims were time-barred and inadequately pled. The banking giant in a memorandum in support of its motion to dismiss — first filed on Monday and corrected Tuesday — said that the court had further reason to toss the claims brought on behalf of a proposed class by lead plaintiff and plan participant Joseph Pessin because he had signed...

