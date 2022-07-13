Insurer Says Subcontractor Not Covered In $26M Defect Suit

By Hope Patti (July 13, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. told a Georgia federal court that there is no coverage available for a subcontractor being sued for more than $26 million in damages stemming from its work on an apartment project, saying the subcontractor's policies do not cover damage arising out of the insured's own work. The insurer said in a complaint filed Tuesday that it is seeking a declaration as to its rights and obligations under liability and umbrella insurance policies issued to Reeves Young LLC. Amerisure Insurance says it doesn't owe coverage to a subcontractor whose soil compaction work for a South Carolina apartment project...

