Columbia Hit With Class Claims Over Inaccurate Ranking Stats

By Hailey Konnath (July 12, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- Columbia University on Tuesday was hit with a proposed class action stemming from U.S. News & World Report's recent decision to "unrank" the previously second-ranked university after questions arose concerning the accuracy of the data Columbia submitted for the annual ranking of undergraduate universities. Former Columbia student Ravi Campbell said in his suit that prospective students rely on U.S. News & World Report rankings when selecting universities to apply to or attend. And universities, like Columbia, use these rankings as marketing tools for recruiting students, according to the complaint filed in New York federal court. Columbia has steadily climbed the rankings...

