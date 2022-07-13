11th Circ. Hints Delay Kills Bid To Void $40M Arbitral Award

By Rosie Manins (July 13, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit panelists appeared reluctant Wednesday to void a $40 million arbitral award in an oil refinery construction dispute due to an attorney switching sides during arbitration, pointing out the losing side waited more than a year to object and only did so after an adverse ruling. Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr. said during oral argument in Atlanta that Peruvian construction company Técnicas Reunidas de Talara SAC, or TRT, was fully aware during the arbitration with a subcontractor that one of its lead attorneys in the matter joined the law firm representing the subcontractor in the dispute. The switch by...

