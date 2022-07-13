Joint Juice Seeks Class Decertification After Trial Loss

By Joyce Hanson (July 13, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The maker of Joint Juice drink products has urged a California federal judge to decertify a class of consumers who requested $141.5 million in damages following a unanimous trial verdict favoring them, arguing that the case turned on individual purchasing decisions. BellRing Brands subsidiary Premier Nutrition Corp., Joint Juice's manufacturer, said in its Tuesday motion to decertify the class that "causation" is an individual issue that cannot be tried classwide and thus requires decertification. The motion pointed to a July 5 Ninth Circuit order decertifying after trial a class of 156 workers in Bowerman v. Field Asset Services Inc. The appellate...

