DOI Looks To Trim Navajo Nation Suit Over Hopi Trust Land

By Joyce Hanson (July 13, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has asked an Arizona federal judge to trim a Navajo Nation suit claiming the tribe was not given enough opportunity to challenge the agency's decision to take land into trust for the nearby Hopi Tribe that affected rights to a Navajo casino road. The DOI and its Bureau of Indian Affairs argued Tuesday that the Navajo Nation and its gaming division's procedural due process claims should be tossed because even under the tribe's new allegations about the nation's standing to sue, it fails to show that the BIA deprived it of a property interest protected...

