5 Legal Teams Vie To Lead Fintech Co. Upstart Investor Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 13, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Five legal teams want to represent investors in a proposed class action alleging online lending underwriter Upstart misled them about the predictive capabilities of its artificial intelligence technology, leading to the company underwriting "progressively less creditworthy loans" as interest rates and inflation rose. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Motley Rice LLC, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP are among the 11 firms which are part of the five counsel teams that submitted lead counsel appointment bids Tuesday in federal court in Columbus, Ohio. Bernstein Litowitz filed the original...

