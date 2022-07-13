Pershing Square Investor Drops Suit Over SPAC Status

By Elaine Briseño (July 13, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The decision of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. to cease operations this month and return money to investors will bring an end to a proposed class action in New York federal court against the blank-check company, as the suing shareholder agreed on Tuesday to dismiss the complaint. Roberta A. Kaplan of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, counsel for Pershing Square, filed a letter with U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres saying that plaintiff George Assad had agreed to dismiss the complaint if all investor funds are returned. Assad filed the lawsuit in August 2021 challenging the legality of the special purpose acquisition...

