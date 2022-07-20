Pioneering Ex-Clippers GC Launches New Legal Consultancy

By Khadrice Rollins (July 20, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Nikki Duckett is creating her own path. When this month started, she was the chief general counsel and vice president for the Los Angeles Clippers. Duckett, who took the job in 2015, was the first and only Black woman to hold that title in NBA history. But as of July 11, she's been working on a new legal consulting business that she says has the potential to be even more groundbreaking. With Nikki Duckett Collective LLC, Duckett is looking to help change the way athletes approach business and marketing deals through a unique style of "collaborative counsel." That group would include...

