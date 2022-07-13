Feds Accuse Fresenius Unit Of Fraud Over Repeat Surgeries

By Rachel Scharf (July 13, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The federal government lodged a False Claims Act complaint in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday accusing a Fresenius Medical Care Holdings subsidiary of performing unnecessary vascular procedures on dialysis patients to boost revenues. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York filed a civil complaint in intervention to take the helm of an eight-year-old whistleblower suit alleging fraud at Azura Vascular Care, a chain of outpatient surgery centers owned by dialysis giant Fresenius. According to the complaint, doctors often refer patients with end-stage kidney disease to vascular centers like Azura for surgeries to clear up vein blockages that can...

