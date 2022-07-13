La. Businessman Wants Out Of Plane Crash Coverage Row

By Riley Murdock (July 13, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana real estate developer said he isn't implicated in an insurance lawsuit over a deadly December 2019 plane crash, telling a Bayou State federal court that he had no personal involvement with the plane at issue in the dispute. Rodney Savoy may have been connected to businesses that dealt with the plane, but he did not personally own, operate or manage a Piper Cheyenne plane that crashed on the way to the 2019 Peach Bowl college football game in Atlanta, killing the pilot and four of the five passengers, he argued Tuesday in a motion for summary judgment. He had...

