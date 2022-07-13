FERC Defends Grid Power Project Replacement Order

By Keith Goldberg (July 13, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says it properly determined that Mid-Atlantic transmission owners retain the authority to plan for new projects that replace their aging facilities and that regional grid operator PJM Interconnection should not include such projects in its planning process. State consumer advocates, public utilities and electricity co-operatives and transmission developer LS Power want the D.C. Circuit to wipe out FERC orders that rejected their arguments that the PJM's transmission owners agreement requires any "end-of-life" transmission replacement projects to be placed into the grid operator's regional planning process. FERC determined that the transmission owners' proposal for governing "end-of-life" transmission...

