No New Med Mal Trial Despite Atty Flub, NY Court Says

By Tracey Read (July 14, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate panel has refused to order a new trial in a medical malpractice case against North Shore University Hospital despite an "inexcusably careless" action by defense counsel in front of the jury. In a decision and order dated Wednesday and submitted Thursday, the New York Supreme Court's Appellate Division ruled that an attorney's misrepresentation of a witness's testimony — via an enlarged excerpt of that testimony during closing arguments — did not constitute a fraud on the court. "Here, while defense counsel's misrepresentation of the subject trial testimony during his summation was, at a minimum, inexcusably careless, it did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS