9th Circ. Won't Revisit Tribe's Arbitration Row With Union

By Beverly Banks (July 13, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday that it won't review its decision over an arbitration spat between the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and a union seeking to represent the tribe's casino workers, denying the tribe's bid asking the court to reconsider its ruling sending the dispute to an arbitrator. A panel for the Ninth Circuit unanimously denied the Sycuan's petition for rehearing of the appellate court's ruling in May, concluding the tribe must arbitrate a dispute with UNITE HERE Local 30 as laid out in a 2015 gambling compact with the state of California. "The full court was advised of...

