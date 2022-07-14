10th Circ. Strikes Down Immigration Law As Unconstitutional

By Rae Ann Varona (July 14, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit struck down as unconstitutional a federal immigration law that made it a crime to encourage noncitizens to enter or live in the United States, saying the law violated free speech protections under the First Amendment. U.S. Circuit Judge Nancy L. Moritz, speaking on behalf of a majority opinion, said that a lower court was a right to rule that the law — which made it a crime to encourage or induce any noncitizen to come to, enter, or reside in the U.S., while knowing that such entry or residence is or will be in violation of U.S. law...

