Amazon Hurts Suppliers With Illegal Price Controls, Suit Says

By Greg Lamm (July 14, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A group of Amazon Prime members have filed a proposed class action in Washington federal court accusing Amazon.com Inc. of illegal price fixing through minimum-margin agreements with product suppliers that inflate consumer prices and create an anti-competitive climate for other retailers. In a 55-page complaint filed Wednesday, California resident Christopher Brown and four other Prime members said the e-commerce giant uses supplier agreements to prevent other online retailers from offering a lower price for the same product Amazon sells, a practice the complaint calls a "naked restraint" under federal antitrust law. The agreements restrict competition from Amazon's online retail rivals and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS