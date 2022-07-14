EPA Ruling Signals Arrival Of 'Major Questions Doctrine'

By Allison Wood (July 14, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the uncertainty that has dominated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's efforts to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from existing fossil fuel-fired power plants. In West Virginia v. EPA,[1] the court provided guidance to the EPA regarding the scope of the agency's authority under Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act, a provision that is rarely triggered under that statute, and that to date has been key to greenhouse gas regulation. The lasting legacy of the court's decision, however, goes well beyond how the EPA regulates greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act, extending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS