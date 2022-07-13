Rite Aid Quietly Inks Opioid MDL Deals, Litigation Freeze

By Jeff Overley (July 13, 2022, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Rite Aid Corp. has struck deals worth $10.5 million to exit three opioid-crisis cases hurtling toward bellwether trials in multidistrict litigation and to shield the pharmacy chain for 18 months from any other test cases in the MDL, according to plaintiffs counsel and an agreement marked confidential. The payout will be split evenly among three counties with bellwether cases against Rite Aid and other major pharmacy retailers, according to the agreement, which hadn't appeared on the MDL docket as of Wednesday evening but was posted online by one of the counties in connection with a Tuesday meeting. The meeting of commissioners...

