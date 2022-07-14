NFL, NBC Violated Songwriter's Copyright, Suit Says

By Khadrice Rollins (July 14, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The National Football League and NBC Universal were hit with a suit in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday alleging they used a song during game broadcasts multiple times without permission from the owner of the copyright. Bobby Nunn, writer and producer of the song in question, the 1988 Grammy-nominated hit "Rocket 2 U" by The Jets, filed the suit. According to the suit, the song has been used on multiple broadcasts, but it was after usage during an early January 2022 broadcast that led to Nunn contacting the NFL and NBC. NBC is responsible for the NFL's "Sunday Night Football" broadcast and...

