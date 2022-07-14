Polsinelli Wants Parts Of Littler's Trade Secrets Suit Struck

By Jack Karp (July 14, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC wants a Georgia federal judge to strike parts of a trade secrets lawsuit filed against it by Littler Mendelson PC after a former Littler paralegal named as a defendant was dismissed from the suit. Polsinelli also asked the court to dismiss two of Littler's claims as redundant and preempted by Georgia state law, and to order Littler to clarify its allegations concerning the trade secrets that Polsinelli allegedly misappropriated, according to the Wednesday filing. "Littler's second amended complaint aims to prejudice and confuse the claims against Polsinelli by including allegations that are redundant, immaterial and impertinent," Polsinelli said in...

