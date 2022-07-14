Ex-Ga. Cop Gets Probation In Landmark Computer Fraud Case

By Rosie Manins (July 14, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The former Georgia police officer whose prosecution on computer and wire fraud charges led to the U.S. Supreme Court narrowing the scope of federal computer fraud law was sentenced Thursday in Atlanta to 12 months of probation and made to forfeit $6,000. Nathan Van Buren, 40, was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service in lieu of a fine, having pled guilty to a single count of wire fraud in late March on the eve of a second trial in the case, which has been pending since 2016. The Supreme Court overturned Van Buren's conviction under the Computer Fraud and...

