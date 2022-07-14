Wis. Counties Want 7th Circ. To Block $500M Power Line Work

By Clark Mindock (July 14, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Two Wisconsin counties have told the Seventh Circuit a district court's ruling against a $500 million power line project didn't go far enough since no injunction is in place that would stop the developer from steaming ahead with damaging construction. The counties, Iowa and Dane, told the court Wednesday that U.S. District Judge William M. Conley should have issued a permanent injunction for construction of the entire Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project when he vacated federal approvals for a crossing through a national wildlife and fish refuge. The counties said in their amicus brief that the utilities building the project are pushing ahead...

