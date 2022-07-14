​​​​​​​States Seek Summary Judgment To End Drilling Lease Ban

By Faith Williams (July 14, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Thirteen states urged a Louisiana federal judge Wednesday to grant their motion for summary judgment that would put a permanent stop to the Biden administration's temporary ban on oil and gas drilling leases on public lands and offshore, claiming it is an unlawful order and should be reviewed by the court. According to the states' motion filed in Western Louisiana District Court, the U.S. Department of Justice claimed there was no such pause, and that even if there was, and it's unlawful, no court can "check it." However, the states say President Joe Biden overstepped his authority in enacting the order....

