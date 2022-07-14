Cyber Review Board Says Log4J Bug Will Linger For Years

By Ben Kochman (July 14, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A software flaw known as Log4j contained in millions of consumer-facing products will remain an "endemic" threat for years despite it being exploited less than experts had initially feared, a U.S. government review board said Thursday. "The Log4j event is not over," wrote members of the Cyber Safety Review Board, a group of government officials and private sector cybersecurity experts formed in February and tasked with investigating significant cybersecurity events that pose risks to U.S. critical computer networks. "The board assesses that Log4j is an 'endemic vulnerability' and that vulnerable instances of Log4j will remain in systems for many years to come,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS