Facebook Judge Rips 'Empty' Data Scrape Deal In Approving It

By Dorothy Atkins (July 14, 2022, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he'll preliminarily approve Meta's non-monetary settlement to end a proposed class action accusing Facebook of surreptitiously scraping Android users' call and text logs to sell to advertisers, but he criticized it as being "pretty empty" and repeatedly questioned its value, asking "Where's the meat?" During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg asked whether the proposed settlement, which awards only injunctive relief, provides no class notice and allows class counsel to collect up to $1.08 million in fees and expenses, has any real value for class members — particularly since Facebook has...

