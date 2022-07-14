Judge Axes Coal Plant Guarantors' $86M Claims Against Feds

By Clark Mindock (July 14, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court ruled companies that guaranteed a failed coal power plant project can't seek $86 million from the federal government for its collapse because they aren't party to the original contract for the facility's construction. Federal Circuit Judge Todd M. Hughes, who is overseeing the case by designation, determined that CCM TCEP LLC and Summit Power Group don't have standing to sue the U.S. Department of Energy for deciding to pull its support for a Texas coal power plant with carbon capture and sequestration capabilities. Judge Hughes dismissed a countersuit the companies launched against the DOE, which is trying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS