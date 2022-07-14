Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Axes Coal Plant Guarantors' $86M Claims Against Feds

By Clark Mindock (July 14, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court ruled companies that guaranteed a failed coal power plant project can't seek $86 million from the federal government for its collapse because they aren't party to the original contract for the facility's construction.

Federal Circuit Judge Todd M. Hughes, who is overseeing the case by designation, determined that CCM TCEP LLC and Summit Power Group don't have standing to sue the U.S. Department of Energy for deciding to pull its support for a Texas coal power plant with carbon capture and sequestration capabilities.

Judge Hughes dismissed a countersuit the companies launched against the DOE, which is trying...

