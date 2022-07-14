9th Circ. Won't Revive Google 'Guides' Drive Storage Suit

By Lauren Berg (July 14, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Members of Google's Local Guides Program who contributed photos and edits to Google Maps and Google Earth can't revive their claims alleging that Google misled them into thinking they would earn free Google Drive storage space, the Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday, saying an email from the tech company did not constitute an offer. In a published ruling Thursday, the three-judge panel affirmed a California federal judge's grant of summary judgment to Google in the class action brought by Andrew Roley, agreeing that an email from the company telling people they could "unlock cool benefits" if they joined its Local Guides Program...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS