Mille Lacs Tribe Looks To Keep Policing-Power Suit Alive

By Joyce Hanson (July 15, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe in Minnesota has asked a federal judge to keep alive its suit claiming that two Mille Lacs County officials tried wrongly to curb its policing power, saying they may escape individual liability but should still face claims against them in their official capacities. The federally recognized Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe urged Judge Susan Richard Nelson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota on Thursday to deny County Attorney Joseph Walsh and County Sheriff Don Lorge's latest motion for summary judgment. They argued that the tribe's claims against the officials are not redundant to...

