Constangy Brooks Continues Garden State Growth

By Lynn LaRowe (July 15, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- National labor and employment firm Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP is bulking up its newest office in northern New Jersey with three new attorneys, part of a group of five recent hires from coast to coast. After opening its new location in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, at the end of June under the leadership of former FordHarrison LLP partner Salvador Simao, Constangy Brooks turned to the firm once again as it announced on Thursday it had tapped Luis C. Hansen, Matthew Clark and Nicole Espin to come on board, respectively, as partner, senior counsel and associate in the office....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS