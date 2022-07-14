7th Circ. Dismantles Jeep-Hacking Class For Lack Of Standing

By Linda Chiem (July 14, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday dismantled a certified consumer class action alleging Jeep Cherokees were vulnerable to hacking, agreeing with an Illinois district court that the mere threat of future hypothetical harm didn't give the drivers standing to sue. A three-judge panel of the appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle's March 2020 dismissal order rejecting claims from certified classes of drivers in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri. The drivers had accused FCA US LLC and car electronics maker Harman International Industries Inc. of installing defective Uconnect infotainment systems in Jeep Cherokees and other vehicles that could be hacked and...

