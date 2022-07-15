Insurer Drops Case Over $66M Verdict For Ga. Teen's Death

By Rosie Manins (July 15, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Owners Insurance Co. has dropped a declaratory judgment case over a $66.5 million verdict against an insured man whose drunk driving killed a Georgia teenager, following full payment of the award to the victim's mother. The Michigan company's case against its insured Antoine McLendon, a former U.S. Army soldier, and Tamara Dock, whose 18-year-old son was killed in a January 2019 crash, was dismissed with prejudice on Thursday by a Georgia federal judge. Owners, Dock and McLendon told U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker in the Southern District of Georgia on Wednesday that they were ending the case and had agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS