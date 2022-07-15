Ex-NY Lt. Gov. Says Feds Forced Quid-Pro-Quo Label On Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (July 15, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Former New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin has asked a Manhattan federal judge to dismiss his bribery indictment for lack of any alleged quid-pro-quo bargain and flagged a "troubling" last-minute change to a star witness's statement claiming that one existed. Benjamin pled not guilty in April and resigned the same day. His alleged co-conspirator Gerald Migdol secretly pled guilty to a seven-count indictment as a cooperating witness the day before. Prosecutors claim that Benjamin, while serving as a state senator, allegedly took illegal campaign contributions from straw donors arranged by Migdol, a real estate developer. In exchange, Benjamin used his official authority...

