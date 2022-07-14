Tesla Judge Mulls Paring Solar Roof Tile Buyers' Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 14, 2022, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday that he'll likely deny Tesla's motion to dismiss a proposed class action alleging the electric vehicle and clean energy company unfairly price-hiked the cost of its solar roof tile system, but called the suit's fraud allegations "pretty sparse." U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria kicked off the video conference hearing on Thursday by telling the parties that the suit appeared to be an "adequate articulation of a breach of contract" claim, but said he had some difficulty understanding the solar roof system purchasers' fraud allegations. "The fraud allegations seemed pretty sparse," the judge said. "It seemed...

