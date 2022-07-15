Kossoff Seeks More Time For Settlement In $4.5M Escrow Suit

By Emma Whitford (July 15, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Disbarred and incarcerated New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff has asked to have until July 25 to complete a settlement proposal in a federal civil suit by a former client seeking to recover $4.5 million in missing escrow funds. Kossoff's criminal defense lawyer, Walter Mack of Doar Rieck Kaley & Mack, detailed the request in a letter to the court on Thursday. The submission came after U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams gave Kossoff until Friday to submit an opposition to a default judgment bid by Miami real estate company Gran Sabana Corp. NV. Judge Abrams had also expressed some confusion...

