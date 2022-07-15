Pastors Say AME Church's Pension Letters Skirt 'Ethical Line'

By Allison Grande (July 15, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A group of pastors accusing the African Methodist Episcopal Church of mismanaging their pension funds is asking a Tennessee federal court to stop the church from sending them letters seeking to make adjustments to their accounts, arguing these communications are "too close to the ethical line." In moving for a preliminary injunction Thursday, the pastors claimed that just over three months after the first lawsuit was filed in March against AMEC in what is now a consolidated proposed class action, the church began sending letters directly to named plaintiffs and proposed class members claiming that it had calculated a "new adjusted...

