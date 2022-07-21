Boxing Promoter Takes A Swing At Rival Over Sky Letter

By Silvia Martelli (July 21, 2022, 9:41 PM BST) -- Boxing promoter Probellum has sued a rival, Boxxer, over a letter requiring athletes to promise not to work with the claimant so they can feature in fights broadcast on Sky, arguing that allegations the company has ties to an Irish crime boss are defamatory. Probellum Holdings Ltd. took aim at the letter Boxxer sent to managers, boxers and promoters in mid-May in a newly public High Court claim filed July 13. It said the letter contains an "extremely grave" accusation that the company is involved with suspected Irish cartel leader Daniel Kinahan in criminal activities, including money laundering. In April, the U.S....

