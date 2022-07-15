FTC Says Meta Has All The Market Definition Docs It Needs

By Bryan Koenig (July 15, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission told a D.C. federal judge it's already responded as much as it can to a Meta demand for further details on exactly how the agency defines the personal social networking market the Facebook parent allegedly monopolizes but that the company says is confusing and "artificial." Responding Thursday to a Meta motion to compel, the FTC argued it can't produce analysis it simply doesn't have on which functions of WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook – referred to as Facebook Blue – belong to the social networking market, whose definition will likely be crucial to making a case that...

