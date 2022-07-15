CNN Defamation Suit By 'Stateless' Expat US Citizen Is Tossed

By Alyssa Aquino (July 15, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An Austria-based defense consultant, alleging that cable channel CNN destroyed his reputation by insinuating he preyed on desperate Afghans, dropped his federal defamation case for a state court lawsuit after a Florida federal court found that it couldn't hear the "stateless" man's suit. U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz II, allowed Zachary Young to withdraw his lawsuit, finding that his 15-year permanent residency in Austria deprived the court of jurisdiction to review the case. "Simply put, all undisputed evidence before the court indicates that plaintiff Zachary Young is domiciled in Austria and is therefore 'stateless' for the purposes of diversity jurisdiction," Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS