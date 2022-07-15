Impax Investor Attys Score $9.9M Fees In Price-Fixing Suit

By Katryna Perera (July 15, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday granted $9.9 million in attorney fees and gave final approval to a $33 million settlement that resolves claims that generic-drug maker Impax Laboratories Inc. failed to disclose a federal investigation over possibly collusive market activity. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. issued an order saying that he found the settlement reasonable in light of the continued litigation risks, including a pending dismissal motion by the defendants for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction. The settlement fund represents approximately 12.5% of the estimated damages recoverable at trial, according to the order, which Judge Gilliam said was in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS