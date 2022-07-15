Judge Won't Revive $75M Verdict For Ousted Marine Co. CEO

By Cara Salvatore (July 15, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Washington state judge has refused to reconsider her decision quashing a $75 million June verdict for Harley Marine's ousted CEO, saying the alleged defamation by affiliates of asset manager Macquarie was under the jurisdiction of a Delaware court. Tugboat and barge service provider Harley Marine Services Inc. and former CEO Harley Franco had sued minority investors Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Macquarie Marine Services LLC and others over events connected to Franco's ouster from HMS. One claim concerned a statement by Macquarie in a July 2018 Delaware legal filing accusing Franco of misappropriating over $1.2 million worth of equipment. On Thursday,...

