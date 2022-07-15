11th Circ. Grants BellSouth Atty Fees In Ga. Property Dispute

By Rosie Manins (July 15, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday affirmed an award of almost $350,000 in attorney fees and litigation costs to BellSouth Telecommunications LLC in a property damage dispute under a Georgia statute that allows fee recovery if a settlement attempt was rejected. The court held in a 3-0 opinion that BellSouth made two qualifying offers to settle a $2 million case alleging its placement of telecommunications infrastructure under property later bought by KSSR Properties LLC made it more difficult and expensive to develop retail with underground parking on the site. BellSouth's settlement offers were rejected by KSSR, though it went on to defeat the...

