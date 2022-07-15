Calif. Bar Investigating Ex-Girardi Attys, New Filing Shows

By Brandon Lowrey (July 15, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California wants copies of sealed records as part of a previously undisclosed investigation into two former Girardi Keese lawyers accused of helping the firm steal more than $2 million from settlements meant for widows and orphans of plane crash victims, according to a motion filed Friday in Chicago federal court. The filing offers the first public indication that the bar is investigating Los Angeles-based attorneys David Lira and Keith Griffin, coming more than a year and a half after the settlement theft became public and six weeks after their former boss, Thomas V. Girardi, was disbarred for...

