American Airlines TM Suit Over Reward App Gets Trimmed

By Joyce Hanson (July 18, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has tossed two of American Airlines' trademark infringement claims against media company Red Ventures LLC and its travel rewards app The Points Guy, which are accused of tricking the airline's loyalty members into sharing login information. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth on Friday tossed claims of unfair competition by misappropriation and trespass to intangible property brought by American Airlines Inc. and its travel credit card unit AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd. The judge agreed with Red Ventures and The Points Guy that federal copyright law preempts American's state law claim for unfair competition by misappropriation...

