Ericsson Rips Apple's Claim Of 'Secret' Colombia Injunction

By Dave Simpson (July 18, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Ericsson has urged a Texas federal court to disregard Apple's claim that the Swedish telecom company got a "secret" injunction in Colombia to disrupt a looming trial over licensing practices for standard-essential 5G technology, arguing that Apple's been participating in the Colombian proceedings since March. Earlier this month, Apple argued that ever since U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap set an accelerated December trial to determine whether Ericsson's patent licensing terms are fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND, the Swedish company has been trying to subvert the Eastern District of Texas case by filing secret injunction claims against Apple in courts all...

