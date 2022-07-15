Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MLB, Minor Leaguers Ink $185M 'Starvation' Wage Deal

By Lauren Berg (July 15, 2022, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Classes of minor leaguers asked a California federal judge Friday to bless the $185 million settlement they reached with Major League Baseball over alleged "starvation" wages, resolving their eight-year litigation that was set to go to trial last month.

MLB will pay $185 million to settle a wage and overtime suit against it brought by minor league players, according to court filings Friday. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) The players asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero to preliminarily approve the agreement, saying the hefty deal not only provides significant monetary relief, it also spells the end of a contract clause...

