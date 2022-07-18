Jury Says Tesla Was Negligent But Blames Driver For Crash

By Carolina Bolado (July 18, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A jury on Monday found Tesla negligent for a crash in a 2014 Model S that killed two Florida teens and awarded $10.5 million in damages, but assigned 99% of the blame for the crash to the teenage driver and his father. A Florida federal jury sided with plaintiff James Riley, who claimed Tesla caused his son's death by installing defective batteries in the car that burst into flames on impact and by removing a speed limiter that Riley had requested on the car without telling him. But the jury also placed 90% of the blame for the crash on Riley's...

